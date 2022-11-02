Mango Kush tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its frosty heavily dense buds are covered with thick shiny trichomes and bright orange pistils. This indica strain will leave you happy and giggly with a relaxing body high.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.