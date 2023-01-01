A highly coveted hybrid that breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and the middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled strong, heavy- body experience. MVP Cookies aromas unfold in mesmerizing layers of perfumed smooth gas with an inviting burnt rubber finish.The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection

