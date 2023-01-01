A highly coveted hybrid that breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and the middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled strong, heavy- body experience. MVP Cookies aromas unfold in mesmerizing layers of perfumed smooth gas with an inviting burnt rubber finish.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

