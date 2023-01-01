A highly coveted hybrid that breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and the middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled strong, heavy- body experience. MVP Cookies aromas unfold in mesmerizing layers of perfumed smooth gas with an inviting burnt rubber finish.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

