Pacific Stone's Blue Dream is your ticket to a creative high that keeps you coming back for more—no wonder it’s been their #1 selling strain since 2019. Blue Dream is the go-to strain for boosting your mood. This sativa delivers a balanced high that’s perfect for daytime adventures, combining cerebral stimulation with full-body relaxation. Imagine indulging in its bold, sweet red berry flavor while your mind floats on a cloud of inspiration. It's no wonder both beginners and seasoned pros keep reaching for more. And the best part? Blue Dream blooms into a gorgeous, short, dark-green bushy plant with chunky, pungent blue-hued flowers—just as beautiful as it is potent.



Pacific Stone Slims offer the perfect blend of quality and convenience for those who value a premium smoking experience on the go. Each Slim is carefully crafted from 100% California greenhouse-grown premium flower, ensuring that every puff delivers the freshness and potency you expect. Grown in sustainable greenhouses, our flower benefits from a clean and controlled environment, resulting in a product that is as eco-friendly as it is high-quality. The Slims' smaller size not only makes them ideal for discreet smoking but also intensifies the vibrant flavor profiles of each strain, turning every session into a unique and enjoyable experience. Whether you're out exploring or unwinding after a long day, the Slims 20-pack is your go-to choice for a convenient, flavorful, and environmentally conscious smoke.

