Meet Gelato, a legendary hybrid born from the iconic Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, and renowned for its exceptional lineage. Gelato , a standout phenotype, boasts dense, dark green to purple buds flecked with fiery orange hairs, true to its Cookie genetics. This strain delights with a sweet citrus and fruity flavor profile, making it a perfect post-work treat. Gelato’s slightly indica-dominant nature (55% indica/45% sativa) delivers a THC kick, offering a euphoric head rush followed by a gentle, soothing body buzz. Ideal for unwinding or seeking relief from various ailments, Gelato combines delicious flavor with powerful, well-rounded effects that make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.



Experience the best of California with our Premium Greenhouse Flower, available in four convenient sizes: 1/8th, 1/4th, ½ ounce, and 1 ounce. Grown sustainably in our clean coastal greenhouses, each plant thrives in a controlled environment, ensuring consistent quality and a smooth smoking experience every time. Our Pac Stone team takes pride in delivering farm-direct cannabis that’s not only affordable but also grown with care for the environment and your enjoyment.

