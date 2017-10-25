Meet Gelato, a legendary hybrid born from the iconic Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, and renowned for its exceptional lineage. Gelato , a standout phenotype, boasts dense, dark green to purple buds flecked with fiery orange hairs, true to its Cookie genetics. This strain delights with a sweet citrus and fruity flavor profile, making it a perfect post-work treat. Gelato’s slightly indica-dominant nature (55% indica/45% sativa) delivers a THC kick, offering a euphoric head rush followed by a gentle, soothing body buzz. Ideal for unwinding or seeking relief from various ailments, Gelato combines delicious flavor with powerful, well-rounded effects that make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.



Pacific Stone Slims offer the perfect blend of quality and convenience for those who value a premium smoking experience on the go. Each Slim is carefully crafted from 100% California greenhouse-grown premium flower, ensuring that every puff delivers the freshness and potency you expect. Grown in sustainable greenhouses, our flower benefits from a clean and controlled environment, resulting in a product that is as eco-friendly as it is high-quality. The Slims' smaller size not only makes them ideal for discreet smoking but also intensifies the vibrant flavor profiles of each strain, turning every session into a unique and enjoyable experience. Whether you're out exploring or unwinding after a long day, the Slims 20-pack is your go-to choice for a convenient, flavorful, and environmentally conscious smoke.

