High Fructose Corn Syrup is a strain that combines sweet citrus, earthy pine aromas with a high trichome content, making it as visually appealing as it is potent. With high THC levels, this strain delivers a smooth, refined flavor profile reminiscent of warm cigar smoke, perfect for those seeking a rich and classy smoking experience. The effects are immediate, offering a relaxing body high that enhances charisma, deepens your connection with nature, and even provides sinus relief—all without any harshness or lingering aftertaste. Its compact, sticky buds make it ideal for rolling in a Slim or Blunt, promising a top-notch session every time. Whether you're after a unique flavor or a balanced, potent high, High Fructose Corn Syrup is a must-try for any cannabis enthusiast.



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts, where craftsmanship and quality come together for an unparalleled smoke. Each blunt is hand-packed with precision, using sustainably greenhouse-grown whole flower wrapped in organic hemp for a clean, consistent burn. The glass mouth tip cools each inhale, allowing you to savor the rich, balanced flavors of our expertly cured flower. Whether you're relaxing after a long day or sharing with friends, Pacific Stone’s Premium Blunts offer a luxurious smoking experience that elevates the simple pleasures.

