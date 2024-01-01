Pacific Stone | High Fructose Corn Syrup Indica Blunt 2-Pack (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
High Fructose Corn Syrup is a strain that combines sweet citrus, earthy pine aromas with a high trichome content, making it as visually appealing as it is potent. With high THC levels, this strain delivers a smooth, refined flavor profile reminiscent of warm cigar smoke, perfect for those seeking a rich and classy smoking experience. The effects are immediate, offering a relaxing body high that enhances charisma, deepens your connection with nature, and even provides sinus relief—all without any harshness or lingering aftertaste. Its compact, sticky buds make it ideal for rolling in a Slim or Blunt, promising a top-notch session every time. Whether you're after a unique flavor or a balanced, potent high, High Fructose Corn Syrup is a must-try for any cannabis enthusiast.

Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts, where craftsmanship and quality come together for an unparalleled smoke. Each blunt is hand-packed with precision, using sustainably greenhouse-grown whole flower wrapped in organic hemp for a clean, consistent burn. The glass mouth tip cools each inhale, allowing you to savor the rich, balanced flavors of our expertly cured flower. Whether you're relaxing after a long day or sharing with friends, Pacific Stone’s Premium Blunts offer a luxurious smoking experience that elevates the simple pleasures.

High Fructose Corn Syrup is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of GMO x OZ Kush bx2. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. High Fructose Corn Syrup is a potent strain that often tests at 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fullmoon Genetics, High Fructose Corn Syrup features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, with a funky profile that features diesel, pine, earth, garlic, and citrus notes. The average price of High Fructose Corn Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Users report that High Fructose Corn Syrup's effects include relaxation and full-body tingles; medical patients who seek relief of If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Fructose Corn Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
