High Fructose Corn Syrup is a strain that combines sweet citrus, earthy pine aromas with a high trichome content, making it as visually appealing as it is potent. With high THC levels, this strain delivers a smooth, refined flavor profile reminiscent of warm cigar smoke, perfect for those seeking a rich and classy smoking experience. The effects are immediate, offering a relaxing body high that enhances charisma, deepens your connection with nature, and even provides sinus relief—all without any harshness or lingering aftertaste. Its compact, sticky buds make it ideal for rolling in a Slim or Blunt, promising a top-notch session every time. Whether you're after a unique flavor or a balanced, potent high, High Fructose Corn Syrup is a must-try for any cannabis enthusiast.



Experience the best of California with our Premium Greenhouse Flower, available in four convenient sizes: 1/8th, 1/4th, ½ ounce, and 1 ounce. Grown sustainably in our clean coastal greenhouses, each plant thrives in a controlled environment, ensuring consistent quality and a smooth smoking experience every time. Our Pac Stone team takes pride in delivering farm-direct cannabis that’s not only affordable but also grown with care for the environment and your enjoyment.

