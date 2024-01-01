Pacific Stone | Kush Mints Hybrid Blunt 2-Pack (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts – Enjoy the simple pleasures. Made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower, these artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style. Each blunt is carefully hand-packed and crafted with our expertly cured flower, providing a balanced and satisfying premium smoking experience.
Kush Mints is a popular hybrid cannabis strain known for its potent effects and unique, refreshing flavor profile. With a high THC content of 22-28%, it offers a relaxing body high and uplifting head high, making it a great choice for medical and recreational users. Its sweet and minty taste, with hints of earthy and herbal undertones, is a notable feature that can vary depending on the grower. Medical patients often turn to Kush Mints for its ability to relieve symptoms such as chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and depression and stimulate appetite, and help with insomnia. Whether socializing or enjoying during the day, Kush Mints is often considered a great choice for those looking for a powerful, relaxing high that can also boost their mood.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
