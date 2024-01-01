Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts – Enjoy the simple pleasures. Made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower, these artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style. Each blunt is carefully hand-packed and crafted with our expertly cured flower, providing a balanced and satisfying premium smoking experience.

Kush Mints is a popular hybrid cannabis strain known for its potent effects and unique, refreshing flavor profile. With a high THC content of 22-28%, it offers a relaxing body high and uplifting head high, making it a great choice for medical and recreational users. Its sweet and minty taste, with hints of earthy and herbal undertones, is a notable feature that can vary depending on the grower. Medical patients often turn to Kush Mints for its ability to relieve symptoms such as chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and depression and stimulate appetite, and help with insomnia. Whether socializing or enjoying during the day, Kush Mints is often considered a great choice for those looking for a powerful, relaxing high that can also boost their mood.

