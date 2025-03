Kush Mints brings a refreshing twist to your cannabis routine with its potent blend of Bubba Kush and Animal Mintz. This hybrid strain features dense, frosty buds with a minty, sweet flavor and earthy undertones that set it apart. With booming THC levels, Kush Mints offers a powerful high that combines deep relaxation with a mood-boosting uplift, making it a go-to for unwinding or enhancing social moments. Perfect for medical and recreational users alike, this strain delivers a delightful, multifaceted experience that’s hard to resist.



Get a taste of California's finest with our Premium Greenhouse Flower, now available in a perfectly portioned 1g size. Grown sustainably in pristine coastal greenhouses, every bud gets the love and care it deserves, delivering consistent quality and a smooth smoking experience. Farm-direct, eco-friendly, and crafted with you in mind—our Pac Stone team is here to bring you premium cannabis that's as good for the planet as it is for your vibe. Perfect for sharing or treat yourself and unwrap a fresh gram whenever you like.

