The perfect way to enjoy your favorite strains on the go. Our Pacific Stone Slims are carefully crafted with 100% California greenhouse flower ensuring a high-quality product every time. With a thinner and smaller size, Slims are perfect for on-the-go, discreet smoking and will satisfy even the most discerning smoker. The Slims' smaller size also allows for more vibrant flavor expressions, making each smoking experience unique and enjoyable. The Slims 20-pack is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a convenient, high-quality smoking experience.

Kush Mints is a popular hybrid cannabis strain known for its potent effects and unique, refreshing flavor profile. With a high THC content of 22-28%, it offers a relaxing body high and uplifting head high, making it a great choice for medical and recreational users. Its sweet and minty taste, with hints of earthy and herbal undertones, is a notable feature that can vary depending on the grower. Medical patients often turn to Kush Mints for its ability to relieve symptoms such as chronic pain, stress, anxiety, and depression and stimulate appetite, and help with insomnia. Whether socializing or enjoying during the day, Kush Mints is often considered a great choice for those looking for a powerful, relaxing high that can also boost their mood.

