Permanent Marker is a potent and intriguing strain known for its complex aroma of florally woods and fresh coffee, with a sticky texture that hints at its quality. The flavor profile offers subtle hints of fresh herbs on the inhale, followed by a peppery spice and creamy finish on the exhale, making each hit a memorable experience. The high starts with a frontal lobe melt that energizes and sparks conversation, before transitioning into a cozy, relaxing body high, perfect for unwinding after work without leaving you groggy. With its balanced effects and smooth finish, Permanent Marker is a must-try for anyone seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience that lasts just long enough to decompress and an irresistible urge to fire up more.



Experience the best of California with our Premium Greenhouse Flower, available in four convenient sizes: 1/8th, 1/4th, ½ ounce, and 1 ounce. Grown sustainably in our clean coastal greenhouses, each plant thrives in a controlled environment, ensuring consistent quality and a smooth smoking experience every time. Our Pac Stone team takes pride in delivering farm-direct cannabis that’s not only affordable but also grown with care for the environment and your enjoyment.

