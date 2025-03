Discover the allure of Wedding Cake, a top-5-selling strain since 2019 and celebrated for its delightful qualities! This indica-hybrid, a blend of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints, enchants with its sweet, creamy flavor that perfectly matches its name. Each dense, resinous bud sparkles with a frosty layer of trichomes, showcasing a stunning range of greens with touches of purple and pink. Expect a burst of happiness and energy that smoothly transitions into a soothing, sedative body high. Whether you're winding down or enjoying a laid-back evening, Wedding Cake provides a reliable, feel-good experience that feels like home.



Get a taste of California's finest with our Premium Greenhouse Flower, now available in a perfectly portioned 1g size. Grown sustainably in pristine coastal greenhouses, every bud gets the love and care it deserves, delivering consistent quality and a smooth smoking experience. Farm-direct, eco-friendly, and crafted with you in mind—our Pac Stone team is here to bring you premium cannabis that's as good for the planet as it is for your vibe. Perfect for sharing or treat yourself and unwrap a fresh gram whenever you like.

