PB Breath is exactly what you would imagine, true to its name and its terpenes; nutty, and earthy when smoked. With a strong buzz that will give you the power to socialize or relax, followed up with a full body high. When in need of relief, PBB will take you there!



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.