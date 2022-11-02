PB Breath is exactly what you would imagine, true to its name and its terpenes; nutty, and earthy when smoked. With a strong buzz that will give you the power to socialize or relax, followed up with a full body high. When in need of relief, PBB will take you there!



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.