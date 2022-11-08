Keep the giggles flowing with this Hybrid. Strong in effects and sweet in flavor with hints of citrus and the taste of lemonade. Not only is it uplifting but also provides mental clarity helping you stay functional or unwind after a long day.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

