Keep the giggles flowing with this Hybrid. Strong in effects and sweet in flavor with hints of citrus and the taste of lemonade. Not only is it uplifting but also provides mental clarity helping you stay functional or unwind after a long day.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.