Premium Reserve OG is an indica with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. PR OG should taste like a delicious nuanced lemon-pine-fuel character with a high-THC, mixed head and long persistent body finish. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.The highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection

