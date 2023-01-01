Premium Reserve OG is an indica with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. PR OG should taste like a delicious nuanced lemon-pine-fuel character with a high-THC, mixed head and long persistent body finish. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.