Premium Reserve OG is an indica with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. PR OG should taste like a delicious nuanced lemon-pine-fuel character with a high-THC, mixed head and long persistent body finish. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

Show more