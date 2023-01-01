Premium Reserve OG is an indica with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. PR OG should taste like a delicious nuanced lemon-pine-fuel character with a high-THC, mixed head and long persistent body finish. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.



Each pouch comes with 40 rolling papers and filters. For only $30 for 14g (half ounce) of nuggy sugar shake; Pacific Stone continues to be the best deal in the game. Pacific Stone’s Premium Sugar Shake rolls and tastes well, perfect for rolling your own joints or trying your hand at infused cooking and baking. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

Show more