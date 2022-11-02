About this product
Sherblato is a THC powerhouse with heavy physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are freshly crushed earth and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or anyone seeking relief from anxiety should give this strain a try.
Each pouch comes with 40 rolling papers and filters. For only $30 for 14g (half ounce) of nuggy sugar shake; Pacific Stone continues to be the best deal in the game. Pacific Stone’s Premium Sugar Shake rolls and tastes well, perfect for rolling your own joints or trying your hand at infused cooking and baking. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
