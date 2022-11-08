This strain reportedly combines GMO Cookies with Root Beer. GMO Rootbeer has a distinct root beer smell and has true Indica-dominant effects such as feelings of euphoria and a balanced body and mind buzz.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.