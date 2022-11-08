Keep it mellow with this one! This strain will provide a nice balanced buzz while keeping your skills to socialize, share a case of the giggles or just enjoy its euphoric effects which are known to be long-lasting. Perfect for when you need to uplift your mood!



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.