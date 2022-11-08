Keep it mellow with this one! This strain will provide a nice balanced buzz while keeping your skills to socialize, share a case of the giggles or just enjoy its euphoric effects which are known to be long-lasting. Perfect for when you need to uplift your mood!



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.