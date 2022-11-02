About this product
Sherbert is an indica-dominant hybrid that exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbert boasts a THC level that may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for those seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage.
Every so often there’s a flower that’s too perfect to risk. For those we separate the highest quality greenhouse Pacific Stone flower produced and declared by our quality growers, now in one-eighth (3.5g) glass jars to preserve flower structure, deliver embracing aromas, robust flavors, and provide a consistent experience. Our team of cultivators select only a small amount of the highest quality premium flower for this distinguished High End Collection.
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
State License(s)
CCL18-00001346