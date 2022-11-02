Sherblato is a THC powerhouse with heavy physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are freshly crushed earth and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or anyone seeking relief from anxiety should give this strain a try.



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.