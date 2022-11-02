About this product
Sherblato is a THC powerhouse with heavy physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are freshly crushed earth and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or anyone seeking relief from anxiety should give this strain a try.
One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.
Pacific Stone
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
State License(s)
CCL18-00001346