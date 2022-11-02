Sherblato is a THC powerhouse with heavy physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are freshly crushed earth and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or anyone seeking relief from anxiety should give this strain a try.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.