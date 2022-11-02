Slurty 3 combines two of the best strains (Slurricane x Gelato 33) to bring you flower that is savory and sweet with hints of fresh citrus. It produces fluffy, sugary nugs that offers an energetic high that will keep you going after a long day!



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.