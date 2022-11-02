About this product
Slurty 3 combines two of the best strains (Slurricane x Gelato 33) to bring you flower that is savory and sweet with hints of fresh citrus. It produces fluffy, sugary nugs that offers an energetic high that will keep you going after a long day!
Slurty 3 combines two of the best strains (Slurricane x Gelato 33) to bring you flower that is savory and sweet with hints of fresh citrus. It produces fluffy, sugary nugs that offers an energetic high that will keep you going after a long day!
Slurty 3 combines two of the best strains (Slurricane x Gelato 33) to bring you flower that is savory and sweet with hints of fresh citrus. It produces fluffy, sugary nugs that offers an energetic high that will keep you going after a long day!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
State License(s)
CCL18-00001346