Slurty 3 combines two of the best strains (Slurricane x Gelato 33) to bring you flower that is savory and sweet with hints of fresh citrus. It produces fluffy, sugary nugs that offers an energetic high that will keep you going after a long day!



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.