The Sativa Star! Potent, skunky, masked in berry flavors - Starberry Cough will help you through stressful times, or just when you need to stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize. It’s great for uplifting any mood! Truly dependable and delicious.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.