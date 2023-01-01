The Sativa Star! Potent, skunky, masked in berry flavors - Starberry Cough will help you through stressful times, or just when you need to stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize. It’s great for uplifting any mood! Truly dependable and delicious.



Each pouch comes with 40 rolling papers and filters. For only $30 for 14g (half ounce) of nuggy sugar shake; Pacific Stone continues to be the best deal in the game. Pacific Stone’s Premium Sugar Shake rolls and tastes well, perfect for rolling your own joints or trying your hand at infused cooking and baking. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

