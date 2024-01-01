Pacific Stone | Starberry Sativa Infused Pre-Rolls 7pk (3.5g)

by Pacific Stone
THC —CBD —

About this product

The Sativa Star! Potent, skunky, masked in berry flavors - Starberry Cough will help you through stressful times, or just when you need to stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize. It’s great for uplifting any mood! Truly dependable and delicious.

The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Stone
Pacific Stone
www.pacificstonebrand.com

Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-00001346
