Are you a lover of high-powered Sativas and a solid buzz? Straw Brulee keeps the day going well into the night. Keeping you focused, determined and crossing off your to-do list! Enjoy this fruity flower with hints of sweet and sour followed by the smell of kush on the exhale.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.