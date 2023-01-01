Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica dominant hybrid with effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. Strawberry sweet and creamy with undertones of red berry nose and flavor profile that create a relaxed, happy effect. Strawberry Cheesecake blooms into seamlessly layered crystal trichomes illuminating the bright orange wild coastal hairs.



The Premium Pacific Stone Pre-Rolls you know and love in our top-selling signature strains, now, infused with highly potent THCa Diamonds extracted from our greenhouse flower. Each pack comes with 7 Diamond Infused Pre-Rolls perfect for igniting a pack with friends at any time of day. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

