Wappa is as dank as it gets! Aromas of citrus and strong hints of pine and diesel upon exhale. This strain provides a pleasant high and relief for pain. It is the perfect choice for someone who is looking for both a body and head high, without the feeling of sedation.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.