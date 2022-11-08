Wappa is as dank as it gets! Aromas of citrus and strong hints of pine and diesel upon exhale. This strain provides a pleasant high and relief for pain. It is the perfect choice for someone who is looking for both a body and head high, without the feeling of sedation.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.