About this strain
White Runtz
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
34% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pacific Stone
Check out our website: www.pacificstonebrand.com
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Sungrown in indoor greenhouses in Santa Barbara County. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, premium flower, and full-spectrum single-source 1g sauce vaporizers.
Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone__brand (2 underscores) and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.