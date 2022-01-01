About this product
The Gemini family of infused pre-rolls start with our Sky-lit full term flower, painted with 85%+ THC Distillate and hand coated with dry-sift kief for a full floral experience. Two 0.5g Gemini Infused Pre-rolls come in each tube: Smoke alone or share with a friend, its gonna be a great day with a Gemini II!
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis Is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019 Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.