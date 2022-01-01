About this product
We. Don't. Compromise.
Central Washington has some of the most beautiful growing seasons of anyplace on earth, and surrounded by that beauty our team works tirelessly to provide every cultivar we grow with the opportunity to finish its lifecycle in the field. Fighting rain, or frost, or wind, or snow: We wait for our flower to finish properly. With 26 cultivars to choose from, no smoker will be left behind!
About this brand
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis Is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019 Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.