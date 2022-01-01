Sungaze Lemon Ginger Cannabis Seltzer is made with real lemon and infused with a low dose of THC to ease you into your high. At 2.5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per can, Sungaze gives you the right amount of chill each time.

Sungaze stands alone in the craft cannabis beverage space, with customers always coming back satisfied with flavor, effect, consistency, and price.

Sungaze is without a doubt "Crafted for Chill".