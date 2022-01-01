About this product
Sungaze Lemon Ginger Cannabis Seltzer is made with real lemon and infused with a low dose of THC to ease you into your high. At 2.5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per can, Sungaze gives you the right amount of chill each time.
Sungaze stands alone in the craft cannabis beverage space, with customers always coming back satisfied with flavor, effect, consistency, and price.
Sungaze is without a doubt "Crafted for Chill".
About this brand
Painted Rooster Cannabis Co
Painted Rooster Cannabis is a craft cannabis cultivator and processor located in Moxee, WA. Since 2019, Painted Rooster has been perfecting the art of sky-lit cannabis farming in the Yakima Valley. From our Sun-Cup 2021 award winning Primo! infused joint to our new Sungaze Cannabis Seltzer: Quality, Consistency, Sustainability, and Innovation shine through in all of our products.