Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Softgels are created with a patent pending water soluble PCR hemp oil and naturally present terpenes and fatty acids. This broad spectrum blend helps promote overall good health. Each softgel contains 25 mg phytocannabinoids per dose to deliver optimum bioavailability. The nanoemulsion-based delivery system of these cannabinoid emulsion droplets (approximately 25 nanometers) and a high surface area help maximize in-vivo absorption. Our softgels are non-gmo, gluten free, and considered the most premier hemp-derived product on the market.
Palm Organix™
Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping
Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.
