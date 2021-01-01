About this product

Our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Softgels are created with a patent pending water soluble PCR hemp oil and naturally present terpenes and fatty acids. This broad spectrum blend helps promote overall good health. Each softgel contains 25 mg phytocannabinoids per dose to deliver optimum bioavailability. The nanoemulsion-based delivery system of these cannabinoid emulsion droplets (approximately 25 nanometers) and a high surface area help maximize in-vivo absorption. Our softgels are non-gmo, gluten free, and considered the most premier hemp-derived product on the market.