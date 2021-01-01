About this product

Enjoy all the anti-inflamitory health benefits of our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Softgels with the natural pain relieving properties of Curcumin. Created with our patent pending water-soluble PCR hemp oil, this product contains 25 mg of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and 10 mg of curcumin per dose. It is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability via the nanoemulsion based delivery system. The cannabinoid and curcumin emulsion droplets are approximately 25 nanometers in size, much lower than the 100-5000 nanometers used by most industry standard competitors. The high surface area of cannabinoid and curcumin droplets leads to much higher absorption in the bloodstream. The enhanced and consistent absorption (despite fed vs. fasting state) leads to predictable biological response and consistent results.