Our broad spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich tinctures help promote overall health and well being. The patented extraction and purification process removes 100% of THC making it a premier product. Palm Organix orange tinctures are perfect those exploring the health benefits of CBD for the first time or long time daily users. Enjoy the tasty orange flavor while using sublingually, hold under the tongue for 30-90 seconds for best results. Our Orange tinctures are available in 3 strengths, 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg.
Palm Organix™
Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping
Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.
