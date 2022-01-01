About this product
Palm Organix™ CBD infused cooling roll-on consists of our broad spectrum CBD hemp oil and is enriched with menthol and eucalyptus. This no mess application delivers cooling relief to targeted areas. Fast and convenient our CBD cooling roll on is a favorite among athletes and those with active lifestyles.
About this brand
Palm Organix™
Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping
Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.
