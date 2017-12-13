Loading…
Palomar Craft Cannabis

Blueberry Bomb

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Genetics: Blueberry X Afghani x Northern Lights #5
Blueberry Bomb is an incredible indica that grows colorful, frosty nugs. The intense aroma and taste has blueberry jam and citrus flavors that when consumed will leave you with a relaxing clear headed body high.

6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
16% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
33% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
