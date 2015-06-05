Palomar Craft Cannabis
Earthshaker OG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
Genetics: OG Kush X Planetary Variant
Earthshaker OG is an amazing strain to grow. Classic OG aromas that produces high potency nugs. When consumed it has a heavy pine flavor and a slight earthy finish with a deep body high that is perfect for relaxing.
Earthshaker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
