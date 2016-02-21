Jack the Ripper, also known as "JTR," is the flagship hybrid marijuana strain from Subcool's The Dank, and it was created to make his famous Jack’s Cleaner in seed form. Described by many as the fastest lemon Haze available to date, it was created by crossing a Jack’s Cleaner clone with a vigorous Space Queen male known as Space Dude. Featuring incredibly resinous, triangle-shaped buds and an intense spicy, lemon-pine aroma, Jack the Ripper is a relatively short strain. Effect may be intense and visually stimulating.